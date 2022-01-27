Rachelle Ann Go back in PH as son turns 10 months old

Photo from Rachelle Ann Go's Instagram account

Rachelle Ann Go and his first-born Lukas have finally visited the Philippines just in time for the boy’s 10th month.

Go took to Instagram to mark Lukas turning 10 months old.

“Lukas is celebrating his 10 month in the Philippines! He is getting spoiled by everyone! Saya saya niya,” Go said in the caption.

Go gave birth to Lukas on March 26, 2021.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bring of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

Go currently resides in London with husband Martin Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

In November 2020, Go said she was at first reluctant to become a mother, but credited her faith for helping her feel “ready” to care for another life.

