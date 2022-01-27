Hyunjae of The Boyz and Chaehyun of Kep1er are among the South Korean idols who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Photos: Twitter/@IST_THEBOYZ and @official_kep1er

More South Korean idols have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country continued to report record-high new daily infections.

Hyunjae of The Boyz is the latest member of his group to get the respiratory illness, news agency Yonhap reported Thursday, citing a statement from his label IST Entertainment.

Eric and Younghoon were the first two members of the 11-piece act to test positive for COVID-19. The remaining eight members yielded negative virus tests results, according to the Yonhap story.

Yonhap also reported that Chaehyun and Youngeun of rookie girl group Kep1er have been confirmed of COVID-19.

The rest of the nine-member group tested negative, Yonhap reported, quoting Kep1er's management company.

Kep1er's Filipino fans hoped for the girls' speedy recovery, with #GetWellSoonChaehyun and #GetWellSoonYoungeun landing on Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics on Thursday afternoon.

Former Sistar member Hyolyn as well as Donghan, Yongha and Seokhwa of the boy group WEi were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, six artists under K-pop agency YG Entertainment tested positive for COVID-19: four members of iKON, Seunghoon of Winner, and Yoshi of Treausre.

South Korea on Thursday reported a record high 14,518 new daily COVID-19 cases as the country deals with a surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

— With Reuters

