MANILA -- Singer-songwriters Moira dela Torre and Zack Tabudlo have teamed up for the new single "Iba," which is set to be released on February 11.

Both dela Torre and Tabudlo announced their collaboration on their Instagram accounts this week.

De La Torre added that the song will be released in time for Valentine's Day.

"'Di ko lang sure kung kikiligin kayo or iiyak," she said in jest.

Dela Torre is known for her heartbreaking ballads like “Tagpuan" and “Paubaya.” Last December, she has reached a milestone in her music career for earning one billion Spotify streams.

