Moira dela Torre, Zack Tabudlo collaborate on song for Valentine's Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2022 11:46 AM

MANILA -- Singer-songwriters Moira dela Torre and Zack Tabudlo have teamed up for the new single "Iba," which is set to be released on February 11.

Both dela Torre and Tabudlo announced their collaboration on their Instagram accounts this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

De La Torre added that the song will be released in time for Valentine's Day.

"'Di ko lang sure kung kikiligin kayo or iiyak," she said in jest.

Dela Torre is known for her heartbreaking ballads like “Tagpuan" and “Paubaya.” Last December, she has reached a milestone in her music career for earning one billion Spotify streams.

