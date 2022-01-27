American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore revealed in a report Tuesday that she sees pop star Olivia Rodrigo in her role in the box-office hit “A Walk to Remember.”

In an interview with American magazine People, Moore said she believes the Filipino-American artist can play the role of Jamie Sullivan in a new movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel.

She also said it is “high time” to have a reboot of her 2002 hit romantic drama.

“I would love that … I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that … Someone could redo this film,” she told People.

“I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point.”

“A Walk To Remember” which starred Moore and Shane West celebrated its 20th anniversary of its theatrical release on January 25.