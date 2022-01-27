

British singer Liam Payne has announced that he will be postponing his show on January 29 after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Payne said his "Here’s To The Future" show will be pushed to February 12 and that all tickets will still be honored.

"Hey, guys. I’m so sorry to announce that I’m having to push back the next Here’s To The Future show … Unfortunately I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve," Payne said.

"We’ve decided to now do something extra special and move the show back a few weeks to Saturday, 12th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day!! All your tickets will still be valid and I hope you can still make it," he added.

Payne rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful”, "Kiss You" and "You and I”.

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

