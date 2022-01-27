Kelley Day (right) denies being involved in the supposed marital woes of her former co-star Tom Rodriguez and his wife Carla Abellana. Instagram: @teampatdy, @itskelleyday

MANILA — Beauty queen-actress Kelley Day denied on Thursday any romantic involvement with her series co-star Tom Rodriguez, amid speculation surrounding the actor’s marriage with Carla Abellana.

Day addressed rumors of her supposed pregnancy and being tagged as a third party in a split through Instagram Stories, without specifically mentioning the couple.

Her statement came a day after she was alluded by showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin, who claimed in her program that the reason for Rodriguez and Abellana’s supposed marital woes has worn a crown.

Fermin also referenced the word “Day,” as she alleged that the third party previously had a quarantined TV production with Rodriguez.

Day is Miss Eco International 2021 first runner-up, and co-starred with Rodriguez in the recently concluded “The World Between Us” of GMA-7.

Through Instagram Stories, Day addressed the “blind item,” writing, “Before things get too out of hand, I’d like to clarify that I have no knowledge of/involvement with the controversy.”

Instagram: @itskelleyday

“I don’t know how or why my name has become linked (I’m surprised too), but what I do know is these accusations about me are false,” she added.

Day, who early this month flew to the United Kingdom, also clarified that the purpose of the travel was “to attend the funeral of a family member, and to spend time with my UK-based family.”

She went on to deny the specific allegations against her one by one.

“I’m not pregnant (nor have I ever been). I have never had anything close to romantic involvement/interest with the person. I have, and always will [have] the utmost respect for the couple. They have always treated me with kindness,” she said.

“I hope this clears up the false rumors involving me. So much fake news out there nowadays. I hope we can take more caution with what we choose to believe online,” Day wrote.

Rodriguez and Abellana, who got married in October 2021 after seven years together, became the subject of speculation early this week after they appeared to briefly un-follow each other on social media.

They have since followed each other again on Instagram.

Fueling the speculation, however, was Rodriguez’s cryptic post on January 25 which includes audio of a dialogue in the anime series “Cowboy Bebop.”

“And now you’re leaving just like that. Why do you have to go? Where are you going? What are you going to do? Just throw your life away like it was nothing?” a woman is heard saying.

“I’m not going there to die. I’m going to find out if I’m really alive,” a man responds.