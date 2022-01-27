Filipino American Jose Angeles on TBS' "Go-Big Show"

Displaying his agility while telling a story through skateboarding, free-running and parkour, Bay Area native Jose Angeles made it in last week's the 'Go-Big Show' on TBS.

Each week, the TV reality competition has contestants showing off their unique talents. Angeles described it as the biggest stage he has performed on.

Jose Angeles with his mother, Louella Albornoz.

Angeles is the son of comedienne Louella Albornoz and brother of TFC reporter Steve Angeles. Though both his parents worked in Philippine showbiz, he says he got his desire to entertain people on-camera from his mother.

"I actually kind of emulate that silliness on-stage. That's why it kind of comes out naturally when I'm on stage. I don't care what people think. I’m just there, just to shine light. But that's something I've picked up from my mom. She just loves to shine light," Angeles shares.

In 2017, Angeles won the top prize in the World Sign Spinning Championship.

He explains why he is attracted to doing extraordinary physical stunts. "It is a very rare sport to just witness. That's why I like it, because it's not so mainstream. I like to pick up on those things, especially whatever my brother Rafael does, he’s also brothers with Stephen. We're always like finding these weird sports that aren't really known and making the best out of it. So sign-spinning is one of those, and I'm still pursuing sign-spinning in a very exhibition way."

Angeles was recruited for 'Go-Big Show' due to his performance in a viral youtube video. The judges of the show, which includes actress Rosario Dawson, evaluate the contestants' performances but through a fan favorite category voting through Twitter, Angeles says he hopes that fellow Filipinos will support him.

Win or lose, he says he is grateful for a very important opportunity. "The privilege to have done what I love doing on a big platform, in hopes that whoever watches it, hopefully made an impact, like a positive impact with whoever watches the performance," Angeles says.

Angeles was also previously on 'America’s Got Talent' as part of the hiphop dance group 'Academy of Villains' but 'Go-Big Show' is his first on TV as a solo contestant. He’s also been cast for an upcoming Cirque du Soleil production in Andorra which will start later this year. He will play the main character and will get to use his skateboarding, dance, and parkour talents onstage.

Angeles is also an actor. He appeared in the film 'Beast Beast,' which was co-produced by Alec Baldwin and shown at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.