MANILA — Fans of Francine Diaz surprised the actress Thursday with massive digital billboards along EDSA, in celebration of her 18th birthday.

Sending our love and greetings through this LED Billboard on your most special day. We hope you feel how loved you are through this. Happy Birthday, our dearest @francinecarreld.



ETHEREAL DebutanteFRANCINE #Happy18thBirthdayFrancine pic.twitter.com/gFVDzTdO94 — FCD SWAT TEAM (@francineswateam) January 27, 2022

No one looked for the eighteenth gift but here it is. Happy birthday again @francinecarreld from you SWAT Team.



ETHEREAL DebutanteFRANCINE#Happy18thBirthdayFrancine https://t.co/erlANnQAvJ pic.twitter.com/kLAqCU0HaI — FCD SWAT TEAM (@francineswateam) January 27, 2022

One projection, from her fans known as the “SWAT Team,” was seen near the Guadalupe Bridge in Makati City.

It was the last of “18 treasures” they had prepared for Diaz, alongside personalized gifts, according to the group.

A second billboard in Quezon City, meanwhile, was a gift from Diaz’s emerging fan group dubbed “AshCine,” which supports her tandem with showbiz newcomer Ashton Salvador.

The digital greeting was shown on the façade a corporate center in Ortigas, just beside the iconic EDSA Shrine.

We, your AshCine International family and the whole AshCine family joins you in celebrating this very special occassion, @francinecarreld!



ETHEREAL DebutanteFRANCINE#Happy18thBirthdayFrancine pic.twitter.com/SDh9w2jbl9 — AshCine International (@AshCineINT) January 27, 2022

Both were seen on the afternoon of January 27, Diaz’s actual birthday.

“You guys! Thank you,” Diaz tweeted with a heart emoji.

Salvador joined his and Diaz’s fans in greeting her on social media. Sharing photos of the billboard in Ortigas, he tweeted to Diaz, “Maligayang kaarawan, Chin!”

ang lalim mo naman! salamat!🤗 — Francine Diaz (@francinecarreld) January 27, 2022

Diaz, whose nickname is Chin, replied, “Ang lalim mo naman! Salamat!”

Salvador, a cousin of screen superstar Daniel Padilla, is a member of The Squad Plus and will be one of Diaz’s three leading men in the upcoming limited series “Bola Bola.”

Diaz is marking her debut year with a career milestone — becoming a first-time series lead, apart from The Gold Squad, via “Bola Bola.”