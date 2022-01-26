Screenshot

MANILA—Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino, Nikko Natividad, and Jerome Ponce on Wednesday took on various TikTok craze challenges during a fundraiser for typhoon victims.

The heartthrobs were first asked to dance to the fiery Toxic X Pony mashup craze, then give their own take on the Tutu challenge.

They were later joined by Alora Sasam and Melai Cantiveros for the "Bad Romance" challenge where they sang the intro to the hit pop song one by one in poker face.

They were also dared to prank-call their friends and be on the hot seat in the "Jojowain o Totropahin" challenge.

The TikTok challenge for the “Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan” fundraiser for typhoon Odette victims, which will be held until Friday, January 28.

Robi Domingo and Edward Barber will be Thursday's guests.