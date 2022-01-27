MANILA -- Five-member P-pop group BGYO will be treating their fans to a livestreaming party to mark their first anniversary.

The digital event will happen on Saturday, January 29, at 6 p.m. on BGYO's Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and kumu -- exactly one year since the release of its debut single "The Light."

The special event will also celebrate the group's milestones including their 10 millions streams on Spotify and 12 million views on YouTube.

As they mark their first anniversary, the group's fans collectively called ACEs have continuously shown their support to their idols as BGYO’s song, "Kundiman," reached one million streams on Spotify last January 21.

The song is the fifth track from the group's debut album, “The Light,” to have earned a million streams.

BGYO is also featured in this month’s L'Officiel Philippines issue, which features K-pop sensations BTS on the cover.

Composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate, BGYO quickly established themselves as one of P-pop's leading male groups, breaking records on different streaming platforms such as iTunes and Spotify, landing spots in international charts like Billboard's Next Big Sound and Next Big Sound's Pandora Predictions Chart, and performing for fans in and out of the country.



Together with their sibling group, BINI, the breakout group made history in the P-pop world for headlining the first sibling concert, "One Dream: The BINI x BGYO Concert," which was streamed worldwide last November.

The said concert will have a re-run on February 12 and 13. Tickets are now available on KTX.PH.

