WATCH: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' releases epic trailer

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes the epic adventure “Raya and the Last Dragon,” set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where long ago humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and unite its divided people.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.

Image by Walt Disney Animation Studios

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is helmed by Don Hall, director of Disney’s Academy Award–winning “Big Hero 6,” and Carlos López Estrada, whose feature film directorial debut was the critically acclaimed “Blindspotting.” Veteran artist Paul Briggs, known for his work as head of story on “Frozen” and “Big Hero 6,” and fellow longtime animator/story artist John Ripa, “Moana” and “Zootopia,” are co-directors.

Award-winning playwright and writer Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, who penned “Crazy Rich Asians,” wrote the screenplay.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon’' will be released in Philippine cinemas this March.