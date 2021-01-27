WATCH: Andi Eigenmann makes fiance Philmar Alipayo cry in birth vlog

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann finally shared to her millions of followers her birth vlog where she and her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, welcomed their son Koa.

In the eight-minute clip, Eigenmann showed her preparations on the day of her delivery from the moment she woke up.

Also included in the video is how the actress made Alipayo cry with a card that she left for him just before she went to the operating room.

In her message, she said: “Mahal, here we go again! Hope you are as happy as I am that our baby is on the way. Thank you so much for everything!”

“Thank you for always being by my side, for being my biggest support, for helping me to be strong and brave, and for inspiring me to be the best parent I can be to our kids.”

Eigenmann said Alipayo made her the happiest since he asked her to be his partner for the rest of their lives.

“My kids are very lucky to have you as their papa. I love you,” she said.

Eigenmann gave birth to baby Koa via a cesarean delivery last January 17. He is the actress’ third child -- and her second with Alipayo. The couple's daughter Lilo is turning 2 years old this year.

Eigenmann also has a daughter, 9-year-old Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

Just weeks ago, Eigenmann and Alipayo had a “breathtaking” underwater engagement shoot, which the actress's mother Jaclyn Jose called the “most romantic proposal” ever.

