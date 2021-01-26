Queen of OPM? Regine Velasquez is grateful, but won’t accept title

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — With a storied career spanning 35 years, Regine Velasquez is first in mind for many Filipinos when “Queen of OPM” is said.

For her fans, the title belonging to Velasquez is indisputable, but for the music icon, that simply isn’t the case.

Velasquez opened up about being regarded as the “queen” of Filipino music during a virtual conference for her upcoming digital concert, “Freedom,” on Tuesday.

The show, which continues Velasquez’s annual tradition of staging Valentine concerts, is scheduled to stream live on KTX.ph on February 14.

“I don’t know how it is to be a queen. Although my name means ‘queen,’ I am definitely not a queen,” she told ABS-CBN News, when asked what it takes to be a “queen” in the industry, as she is often described.

“Last time I checked, hindi naman si Prince Charles ang tatay ko, [kundi] si Mang Gerry,” she quipped, referring to the British monarch, and her late father. “Chineck ko naman ‘yung blood ko, hindi naman blue.”

Turning serious, Velasquez said, “I’m very flattered and grateful for the title that I’m given, but like I said, I am not at all a queen.

“I am far away from being a queen, but I do work hard. I am very, very passionate [with the work I do].”

Velasquez, 50, would rather be remembered for helping usher in new generations of singers towards their own career milestones. For the music veteran, that legacy would far outweigh being given a title or sustaining one’s popularity.

“Right now, hindi na nag-ma-matter sa akin ‘yung, ‘Sikat ka pa ba?’ Ang mas importante sa akin ‘yung nakaka inspire ka ng mga baguhang singers,” she said.

“They can relate to my story,” said Velasquez, who started joining singing competitions as a child. “Being able to inspire them, and to have it in their mindset na — ‘If Regine can do it, so can I’ — that’s the most important to me.”

