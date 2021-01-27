‘Lies of perverts’: Ian Veneracion says he is ‘happily married’ in cryptic post

Actor Ian Veneracion. FILE/ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Screen veteran Ian Veneracion on Wednesday said he is “happily married” amid what he referred to as “lies of perverts,” in a cryptic post on social media.

“I don’t want to normalize people exploiting our personal lives for their entertainment,” Veneraction said through a text image he shared on Instagram.

“I don’t need to defend myself from the lies of perverts.”

In the image’s caption, Veneracion wrote, “Once upon a time I was pissed,” and used the hashtag, #happilymarried.

Veneracion, 45, has been married to his wife, Pam Gallardo, for 23 years. They have three children together.

Veneracion made no mention of the “lies” he was referring to but his post came days after a “blind item” from PEP.ph spurred rumors linking Veneracion with actress Sue Ramirez, his onscreen daughter in a TV5 sitcom.

Ramirez, 24, similarly denounced “fake news” in general in an Instagram post a day prior, as she addressed a maliciously edited photo of her with fellow actress Maris Racal.

