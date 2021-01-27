‘It’s not meant to be’: Lou Yanong, Andre Brouillette break up

Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette were together for nearly two years. Instagram: @louyanong

MANILA — Reel and real-life couple Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette, whose love story unfolded on the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), have separated.

The former couple announced their breakup through a statement posted by Brouillette on Instagram, which was then shared by Yanong on her own page.

“I’m saddened to say this but recently, Lou and I have come to a mutual understanding to move on from being a couple,” Brouillette said in his statement.

“We realize we’re going on different journeys in our lives and no matter how hard we tried to make it work, it isn’t meant to be.”

Yanong and Brouillette, both 23, met during their as housemates in the “Otso” edition of “PBB,” which ran from November 2018 to August 2019. They formed the “Big 4,” or the top four finalists, alongside comedy duo Fumiya Sankai and Yamyam Gucong.

“LouDre,” as they have been dubbed by their fans, continued their romance well beyond their stint as housemates. They would have celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in March.

“The truth is we do care for each other and always will,” Brouillette said. “She is such a big part of my life, and I am ultimately so thankful to God to have her in my life. She is my best friend, and I will always support her.”

Addressing their loyal followers, Brouillette wrote: “Thank you to everyone for being so supportive to us along the way. We really did try out best, and it saddens us for it come to this realization.

“Your love and support helped us keep going countless times. We owe it to you guys to be honest about this. We love you all dearly, and don’t want you to be sad.

“We [will] still be in each other’s lives forever as friends.”

In her own brief statement addressing the separation, Yanong echoed her former boyfriend’s words, tweeting, “We still care deeply about each other and that’s what matters.”

— 🧋 (@louyanong) January 27, 2021

