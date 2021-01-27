Enchong Dee asks Joshua Garcia: 'Feeling mo yumabang ka?'

MANILA – Joshua Garcia admitted there was a point in his career that he became a bit boastful.

The award-winning actor opened up about this in a conversation with Enchong Dee in the latter’s vlog released on Friday.

“May dumating na point na yumabang ako,” Garcia admitted.

When Dee asked if this happened during the peak of his team-up with Julia Barretto, Garcia agreed and quipped: “'Yun 'yung time na parang feeling ko, hindi ako 'yun.”

Explaining why he asked Garcia about this, Dee said: “Because I feel like nakita ko 'yung part na 'yun. Weirdong weirdo kami kay Joshua Garcia. Kasi nakita ko siya sa 'PBB.' Tapos nakita ko 'yung difference nung kasagsagan ng love team niyo ni Julia. Dumadating sa rehearsal, naka-shades, 'yung parang John Lloyd Cruz.”

Admitting he went through that phase, Garcia shared: “May time na yumabang ako pero hindi ko naman inisip na parang next John Lloyd. Hindi ko alam, kasi every time nagkakaroon ako ng relationship, nag-iiba talaga ako.”

With Garcia’s confession, Dee said he is happy to know that the young actor realized this by himself.

“Hindi kasi natin mararamdaman na yumabang talaga tayo. It’s always other people that will see it and will feel it. Because I see you now, mas ikaw ito. Mas relax ka. 'Yung natural and very light Joshua. But I am happy that you know that it happened to you and you know that you need to adjust,” Dee said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Garcia and Barretto once formed the popular “JoshLia” tandem.

Since their “love team” had its breakthrough via the 2016 blockbuster “Vince and Kath and James,” the following years saw their onscreen romance translating into real life.

They, however, confirmed in June 2019 that they had parted ways romantically and returned to being “best friends.”

The following months proved more controversial for Barretto, as she became the target of accusations in relation to the breakup of her fellow Star Magic artists Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson — rumors she and Anderson have since denied.

The last time Garcia and Barretto worked together was in the short film, “E-numan,” which aired last August on Kapamilya Online Live.

Aside from “E-numan,” the two co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016.

Related video: