Completion of dream house is Kathryn Bernardo's top priority in 2021

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo revealed that for the year 2021, her top priority is the completion of the dream house she is building for her family.

In an interview with Push, Bernardo said she hopes more opportunities will come her way so she could save up to have her house finished.

“Ang daming na-achieve [in the past years] pero of course madami pa ring kailangang trabahuhin. For this year, my goal is to continue being busy, na sana magtuloy-tuloy 'yung work, para tuloy-tuloy na mapagawa 'yung bahay,” she said.

While she also dreams of having other investments, Bernardo said the house for her family is on the top of her list.

“Ang dami pa ding dream investments na kailangan ko pang trabahuhin, but my priority now is to be financially ready since hindi lang basta-basta ang magpagawa ng bahay. My number 1 priority is basically to finish our house,” she said.

The 24-year-old actress said she is also hoping that this year would be filled with positive things for everyone.

“Negativity, also the virus, pandemic, we all want to leave that behind pero sumasama pa rin siya sa 2021,” she said. “Gusto ko lang maging smooth 'yung 2021 — full of good energy and good vibes kasi naa-affect lahat kapag negative ;'yung vibe ng environment.”

It was last March when Bernardo posted photos from the groundbreaking ceremony of her future home on social media.

Speaking on “Magandang Buhay” at that time, Bernardo said: "Dream ko talaga na mapatayo 'yung dream house namin ni Mama. Pero hindi kasi joke ang gagastusin, tapos ang daming priorities. So sabi namin baka next year. Tapos patagal na siya ng patagal bago masimulan. So last week, sinurprise namin si Papa na doon lang namin ipinakita na may nabili kaming lote.”

“Gusto ko kasi kapag nagpatayo ng dream house, 'yung gusto na namin, 'yung nae-envision ni Mama kung ano ang gusto ko, lahat, sa buong family. So hopefully mag-start na 'yung construction soon. Kayod pa.”

Related video: