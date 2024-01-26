WATCH: Andi Eigenmann rides Elyu waves

WATCH: Actress Andi Eigenmann seemed to be in her element as she rips through big waves in San Juan, La Union.



Eigenmann is among the spectators at the 2024 World Surf League events where over a hundred top surfers across the globe pit with each other, including 41 Filipinos.… pic.twitter.com/eRFDmi01TM — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 26, 2024



SAN JUAN, La Union — Actress Andi Eigenmann seemed to be in her element as she rips through big waves in San Juan, La Union.

ABS-CBN News took a video of Eigenmann while getting the hang of Monaliza Point’s waves and trying to maintain her balance on her surfboard.

Eigenmann's partner is Philippine champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, and is now based in Siargao with their kids Ellie, Lilo, and Koa.

The couple were among the spectators at the 2024 World Surf League events, where over 100 top surfers across the globe pit with each other, including 41 Filipinos.

“I’m on vacation,” Eigenmann told ABS-CBN News.

Actress Mylene Dizon was also spotted at the tournament.