K-pop artists Woozi, left, and Moonbin. Photo from SEVENTEEN and Fantagio Music's X accounts

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article mentions suicide which may be uncomfortable for some readers.

Woozi of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN released late Thursday the single "What Kind of Future," fulfilling a promise he made to the late South Korean singer Moonbin.

The song dropped on streaming platforms at 11 p.m. Philippine time or Friday midnight in South Korea, coinciding with Moonbin's birthday.

SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan, a known close friend of Moonbin, shared the song on his Instagram Stories and thanked Woozi — who produces music for his group as well as other K-pop acts — for releasing the track.

Moonbin was found dead in his home last April 2023. He was 25.

His management company did not disclose a cause in announcing the singer’s death, but police reportedly believe his passing was a case of apparent suicide.

At the time of Moonbin's death, Woozi reportedly wrote a comment on one of his Instagram posts, promising he would release "What Kind of Future" on the late singer's birthday because of the latter's fondness for the song.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes, even if I have to fight my company, and I'll bring it to you on your birthday," Woozi said as translated by K-pop news portal allkpop.

Last January 16, Seungkwan also put out a cover of the song "Shape" by Korean singer Choi Yu-ree for his birthday. The release was accompanied by a video that contained clips of Moonbin.

Editor’s note: Several groups in the Philippines are dedicated to helping those who may be going through mental health or emotional crises. These free nationwide crisis hotlines are available to listen 24/7:

In-Touch crisis line numbers

+63 2 8893 7603

+63 919 056 0709

+63 917 800 1123

+63 922 893 8944



NCMH crisis line numbers

1800-1888-1553 Unlimited calls nationwide with a one-time fee of Php7.50

SMART / SUN / TNT: 0908-639-2672

GLOBE / TM: 0966-351-4518 ; 0917-899-8727

