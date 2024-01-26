MANILA -- Thai duo Scrubb feel “very lucky” they got to work on the original soundtrack of the boys' love series "2gether” as it allowed their music, which they described to be “full of dreams,” to reach neighboring countries like the Philippines.

“They were not really expecting a lot from the audience outside of Thailand. Skill wise, they are not the best but there are many people who support and believe in them so they write from the bottom of their hearts. They make it their diary and hope it will touch hearts,” the translator said explaining the answer of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri and Torpong Chantabubpha (Ball).

“The band has many years already and is actually towards the end part, we are given an opportunity to perform in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia. They are really happy they are given an opportunity to reach a bigger audience. And it really had a big impact towards them in terms of motivation and is really happy about this unexpected opportunity given to them,” he added.

According to the pair, they are looking forward to meeting the Filipino fans, whose support had been integral in their success, during their stop in Manila on February 10.

Apart from being the artists behind the hit tracks from the Thai boys' love series, they also collaborated with OPM band Ben&Ben in 2020.

“First of all, Ball would like to thank the great reception of Philippine community. Lalo na sa time ng pandemic and collaboration nila with Ben&Ben, as well as series. Great reception. Marami nag-ask when the concert will be in the Philippines. Their heart is filled with happiness to receive such reception and is looking forward. All praises to Ben&Ben,” the translator explained.

He continued: “And a lot of fans were commenting and reacting to his post. So he is really amazed by Philippine community. He is very happy mag-merge two cultures together."

Aside from their hits from "2gether," the band promised to serenade their Filipino supporters with songs from their diverse discography than spans six studio albums.

“What they love the most is writing songs that really gives motivation to the audience. Able to communicate it to the audience the best way he can, especially those struggling and having difficulty in all facets of lives. We have songs with different themes,” he added.

From the archives: