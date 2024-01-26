Part of the poster for "Rewind" starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

MANILA -- "Rewind" continues to break box office records as it is now the highest grossing Filipino film of all time.

The 49th Metro Manila Film Festival entry starring the husband-and-wife tandem of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera has a total worldwide gross of P889 million as of Friday, according to Star Cinema.

It has surpassed "Hello, Love, Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, which earned P880 million during its run in 2019.

"Damang-dama namin ang greatest love niyo all over the world!" Star Cinema said in a post on its social media pages.

"Rewind" is now on its fifth week in over 270 cinemas in the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Guam, and Saipan.

