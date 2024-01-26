Love, forgiveness reign in 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin' finale

MANILA -- Love and forgiveness healed the broken hearts of the main characters of "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" on its final episode aired on Friday.

Olivia/Claire (Jane Oineza) finally found her happy ending as she decided to continue loving Philip (JC de Vera).

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Olivia was also the one who asked Philip to forgive his godfather Dr. Serrano (Joko Diaz), who confessed that all the mess happened because of his fault, including killing Javier Buencamino (Richard Quan), the father of Lucas (Tony Labrusca).

Lucas, meanwhile, asked forgiveness from from Melinda (Ria Atayde) and her father Napoleon (Lito Pimentel) for all the mistakes he committed.

Lucas also decided to choose peace by cutting ties from his mother Victoria (Maila Gumila), who ended up in prison.

Melinda, for her part, finally found love and peace as a mother to her new baby.

Before the series ended, the characters of the show led by Olivia shared the importance of forgiveness, peace and love.

"Ang natutunan ko sa lahat nang nangyari, kapag nagpatalo ka sa galit, kapag pinili mong ilaan ang buhay mo sa paghihiganti, ang taong totoo mong sinasaktan ay ang sarili mo. Dahil ipinagkait mo sa sarili mo ang kapayapaan. Dahil pinipigilan mo ang sarili mo na maging masaya. At sa lahat ng desisyong gagawin natin sa buhay, pinakamahirap na siguro ang desisyon na maging masaya. Dahil mas madali ang magpadala sa galit, mas madaling gustuhin na makaganti kaysa magpatawad," Olivia said.

"Kapag pinalaya mo ang sarili mo sa galit, doon mo makikitang may mga bagay na mas mahalaga sa iyo," Philip added.

Olivia ended it with this message: "Habang may pag-asa, hindi ka kailanman lalamunin ng kadiliman. Maiksi lang ang buhay, ayaw kong piliin ang kadiliman na dala ng poot at galit. Pinipili ko na maging masaya. Pinipili ako ang liwanag mula sa buhay na puno ng pag-asa at nag-aapoy na damadamin ng pagmamahal."

On Kapamilya Chat, Oineza and De Vera thanked all those who supported the series, admitting that they will miss everything about "Nag-Aapoy sa Damdamin."

"Ako, dalawa ang naging journey ko as Claire muna na nagsimula kay Philip thinking na ito ang buhay niya at pagkatao niya. Tapos nagkaroon ako ng path which is Olivia, ang tagal nang itinakbo noon before I found out kasi unti-unti kong naalala 'yung memories. After kong malaman doon na nabuo 'yung injustice na feeling na gusto na makaisa doon sa mga nanakit sa kanya. In the end, ang pinaka-journey naman is learning to forgive at may mga bagay na hindi sinasadya. Not everything is what we think or as it seems. And learning to forgive, 'yon ang magpapagaan talaga ng dala-dala mo sa buhay," Oineza said.

"Doing Philip, masasabi ko talaga it was challenging really. Heavy kasi. 'Yung beginning pa lang ng show, namatayan na ako ng dalawang magulang. It's not normal sa buhay ng tao. So 'yung heaviness na 'yon ay dala-dala ko 'yon hanggang matapos ang show. Napansin niyo ngumiti lang ako nung last scene. It's refreshing. Ako as a viewer nakita ko sa mata ni Philip na there's a pot of gold at the end of rainbow. I find success doon sa ginawa ko. I couldn't thank everyone personally pero very thankful and grateful ako for the opportunity," de Vera said.

Netizens also showed their support for last episode of "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin" as hashtag #NNDTheFinalCheckmate became one of the top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin," which aired its pilot last July 25, is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC