LOOK: Vic Sotto poses with four daughters

Vic Sotto with his four daughters. Screen grab: Instagram/@pauleenlunasotto

MANILA -- Screen veteran Vic Sotto had a group photo with his four daughters including his latest baby girl, Thia Marceline.

The photo was taken and uploaded by his wife, actress-host Pauleen Luna, on her Instagram account on Thursday.



Thia is Luna and Sotto's newest bundle of joy. Their eldest Talitha is now 6 years old.

With them were Danica, Sotto's daughter with former wife Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina, Sotto's child with Angela Luz.

Earlier Thursday, Luna introduced Thia via a social media as she shared their baby girl's adorable photos.

Thia was born on January 23 via Cesarean section and weighs 8.2 lbs.

Luna and Sotto celebrated their 12th year as a couple last November.

From the archives: