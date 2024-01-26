LOOK: Alfred Vargas' baby girl turns 1-month old

MANILA -- Actor-politician Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu finally introduced their fourth child, Aurora Sofia.

In their shared Instagram post, the couple uploaded adorable photos of baby Aurora taken almost a month since she was born.

"To our dear family and friends, With much love, gratitude and happiness, we proudly introduce the newest member of our family, our little bundle of joy, AURORA SOFIA E. VARGAS. We love you so much Aurora," the caption read.

Vargas's wife belatedly revealed through an Instagram post early this month that their fourth child was born last December 26.

The couple have three other kids -- daughters Alexandra and Aryana, and son Alfredo Cristiano.