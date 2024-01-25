K-pop girl group ITZY. Photo: @ITZYofficial/X

K-pop girl group ITZY announced late Thursday it is returning to the Philippines in August 2024 for a concert.

On its social media pages, ITZY unveiled the cities and dates for its "Born to Be" world tour, which will be held in support of the group's album of the same title released earlier this month.

The tour includes a show at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 3, based on the poster.

Further details on the Philippine stop were not immediately available but it appears that Live Nation Philippines would be promoting the local show after reposting ITZY's X post.

It also seems that only members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna will participate in the tour because vocalist Lia remains on hiatus due to health issues.

In November, the group's label JYP Entertainment reportedly said Lia would sit out promotions for the "Born to Be" album and its tour due to her hiatus.

ITZY previously went to the Philippines in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

