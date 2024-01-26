Ice Seguerra to direct, perform in Ryan Gallagher's concert

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra is set to direct and perform in "The Voice of Ryan," a post-Valentine's concert by international singing sensation Ryan Gallagher at the Music Museum on February 17.

Seguerra, who has been actively involved in directing for some time now under his production company Fire and Ice, expressed his excitement about this new venture.

He said directing allows him to expand his artistic abilities and passion for the performing arts. While Seguerra has made a name for himself as a performer, he is now embracing the opportunity to showcase his directing skills. Seguerra debuted his directorial stint back in 2022 for the show, “Drag Den Philippines: Untucked”.

In addition to directing, Seguerra will also take the stage as a performer at Gallagher's concert.

"I'm one of his guest and I'm just excited to direct it also. I really enjoy doing it parang sometimes nga it's much more fun, may times na ganun siya. it's a different animal. It gives me a different high as well. I always wanted to do it. Siguro kasi I’ve been performing for so many years at one point you wanna level up din and you wanna do something else since this has been my whole life. Ayaw ko naman umalis masyado dun," Seguerra said.

Joining Seguerra and Gallagher as guest performers are Martin Nievera and Lara Maigue.

Gallagher, who gained fame through the hit TV show "The Voice," expressed his excitement about performing in the Philippines once again.

He revealed that this was not his first time in the country and that he adores the Philippines, fully aware of the Filipinos' love for singing.

“It kinda gives you a complex that this is what I do for a living, how are these people are better than me and karaoke. It's been really nice. I’ve been coming to the Philippines for over a decade and so I’ve kind a got used to the talent talent pool here and I'm always impressed by somebody you’ve never heard of before, they just come up to the mic and who’s this person, how come I’ve never heard of them,” Gallagher said.

Tickets are still available for “The Voice of Ryan” at Ticketworld outlets.

From the archives: