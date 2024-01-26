Bo Cerrudo during his birthday concert 'BOundless Cerrudo' at Teatrino Greenhills. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- It was a bittersweet night for veteran OPM balladeer Bo Cerrudo during his birthday concert "BOundless Cerrudo" at Teatrino Greenhills.

Cerrudo described it as "more bitter" as their family is still grieving after the death of his wife Reena last December 26 in a freak accident in their residence.

It was Reena who conceptualized his birthday concert, as posters of Cerrudo's biggest shows and past concerts filled the stage. The singer is very thankful for Reena’s friends who continued to handle the show.

“Fresh pa siya, masakit pa. But I have to do this, because sinimulan na niya ito,” he said. “I’m sure Reena wanted this to push through. I’m sure nandiyan lang siya. Gusto ko nga habang nagpe-perform may maamoy akong bulaklak eh sana. Pero 'pag ginawa niya 'yun baka hindi ko matuloy 'yung show.”

The show lasted for two hours. Cerrudo belted and showed his vocal chops which are very much still there after 35 years in the local music industry. It was a trip down memory lane with songs that he grew up singing and loving and became part of his three-decade career.

“I have support from very good friends in the business, sila Nonoy (Zuniga), sina Marco (Sison), Myra Mae Meneses, Pinky and Dulce. They got my back,” he said.

His son Diego, whose band is currently signed under the music management of Ely Buendia, also performed with him on stage.

But one of the highlights of the night was when Cerrudo dedicated the song "Wind Beneath My Wings" to his wife Reena. He admitted that even during rehearsals, he can’t even peek or take a look at the video showing their photos together.

“Ayaw nga nila ako tumingin sa likod pagkakanta ko. Sumilip lang ako, tumigil na ako. Umalis na 'ko. Hindi ko kaya,” he said.

But setting aside his emotions, Cerrudo wanted to celebrate the beautiful life his wife lived.

“It’s really a celebration of love and life, months leading to what happened to her, our marriage has never been this strong. She is my wind beneath my wings, she is my rock,” he said.

Related video: