MANILA – Comedy superstar Vice Ganda is planning to have a baby through surrogacy.

In an interview with former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno as cited by Push, the "It's Showtime" host revealed that he wanted to start the process of surrogacy while he was recently in America.

"I was planning to do it. Nagpunta akong Amerika tapos alam ko na kung saang pupuntang doctor, pero I didn’t have the luxury of time to pursue kasi ang dami kong ginagawa," he said.

"Kailangan kong mag-allot ng oras at mag-devote ng oras, at tanggapin na kailangan ko munang i-set aside 'yung showbiz kahit ilang buwan para matutukan ko ‘yun," he added.

Vice Gabda explained that his initial decision not to have a child was motivated by a desire to shield him or her from the possibility of pain.

“Kahit anong gawin natin, iba 'yung tingin ng mga tao ‘pag 'yung tatay niya bakla. Naaawa ako dun sa bata. ‘Bakit ganun 'yung tatay mo?’ Ayaw ko siyang ilagay sa sitwasyon na kailangan niyang magpaliwanag kung bakit ganun 'yung tatay niya, hindi katulad ng mga pangkaraniwang tatay ng mga classmates niya.”

It was when he met his partner Ion Perez that his whole outlook about having a child changed. He also felt that he is now prepared to start a family of his own.

Vice Ganda said he would rather concentrate on shaping the character of his future child rather than pay attention to other people's opinions.

Just last October, the comedy superstar and Perez marked their fourth anniversary as a couple.

They also had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

