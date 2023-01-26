MANILA -- After a successful run at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival, the comedy hit "Partners in Crime" starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi is set to screen in Japan.

The film opens in Japan on February 23 at Nagoya at and on February 26 at Saitama.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, "Partners in Crime" follows the story of Jack (Ganda) and Barbara (Alawi), former "partners" who meet each other again before figuring in a crime.



The film was one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema along with Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria's movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

Related video: