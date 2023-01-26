Nikki Valdez grateful at 44

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez turned to social media on Wednesday night, January 25 to mark her 44th birthday.

"As I look back at the life I am given, I only have gratitude for all that was and there is to be — the good and beautiful and even more the bad and ugly — after all, a wonderful journey is never perfect. All those struggles, scars and tribulations? THAT is what’s life-changing and moving. Embrace it FULLY with your zeal and passion," Valdez wrote.

"Looking forward to living and loving more and grateful for each one of you and everything else in between. This is 44."

Valdez's husband Luis Garcia also shared his birthday greeting for his wife.

"Still couldn't believe you're the first and last thing i see everyday... Happy Birthday to you, my beautiful, loving, sexy, sporty wifey. I love you so much!" he wrote.

Valdez and Garcia marked their 8th anniversary as a couple just last December with a nuptial blessing.

Valdez last starred in ABS-CBN's drama series "Flower of Evil." She is also one of the stars of the upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart."

