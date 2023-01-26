ABS-CBN’s MYX Radio, MORe, TeleRadyo now on Malaysian radio SYOK of Astro Radio. Handout

MANILA – ABS-CBN continues to expand its reach across borders and cultures as it launched MYX Radio, MORe, and TeleRadyo on Malaysia’s leading digital radio platform SYOK of Astro Radio.

Astro Radio, Malaysia’s No. 1 radio network, has been offering Malaysians access to SYOK, a multilingual digital lifestyle and entertainment platform with more than 100 online radio stations, music, podcasts and more.

“ABS-CBN’s premium content and world-class talents have captured the hearts of Malaysians for years. In fact, the Malaysian adaptation of ‘Tayong Dalawa’ titled ‘Angkara Cinta’ ended its run as the most watched show on Astro Prima Channel at the height of the pandemic,” said Maribel Hernaez, ABS-CBN Global's managing director for Asia Pacific.

“With this partnership with Astro Radio, we hope to reach both Malaysians and Filipinos based in the country through music and news anytime, anywhere,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kenny Ong, CEO of Astro Radio and Rocketfuel Entertainment, expressed his excitement to welcome the three Kapamilya programs in their fold.

“As we continue to widen our reach to more diverse listener groups, we hope all users enjoy their experience on SYOK and the extensive range of music, information and podcasts available locally and abroad,” Ong said.

MYX Radio is a 24/7 radio streaming featuring fresh music around the world and mainstream hits. It’s a platform to discover new R&B, hip-hop, pop and dance music across the globe through custom curated programs and podcasts.

Meanwhile, Filipino music lovers and celebrities will find a home in MORe as it not only airs contemporary middle-of-the-road tunes, but also offers talk shows starring the biggest names in showbiz.

TeleRadyo is a Philippine bilingual news channel delivering local and international updates from morning until late night. The mix of young and veteran presenters will perk up a day with good vibes, inform with the latest happenings, and bridge people through public service.

RELATED VIDEO