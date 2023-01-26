James Reid postpones 'lovescene' North American tour

MANILA – James Reid is deferring his upcoming North American concert tour, which was originally scheduled to begin next week.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Reid said he is saddened to announce that his “lovescene” tour will be postponed to a later date this year.

“Firstly, I want to thank you for the overwhelming response to the tour, to all my fans and supporters, thank you from the bottom of my heart. The past year has been an absolute ride, and with your support, I’ve been able to grow and experience unbelievable things beyond my wildest dreams,” he said.

At the same time, Reid said it’s been an exhausting grind that has taken a toll on his health – physically, emotionally and mentally.

“Making my fans proud is my top priority, and at this time I’ve realized that I wouldn’t be able to give you guys the performance and experience that you deserve. It wouldn’t be fair to you and fair to the people who have supported me in creating this album,” he said.

Addressing his fans who have been eagerly waiting for Reid’s tour, he vowed to come back even stronger with more music and an even bigger and better show for them.

“I’ll make sure it’ll be worth the wait. Brb. Love you all.”

In recent months, Reid has been making headlines because of his collaborations with international artists and producers through updates on social media.

Related video: