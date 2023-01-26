DonBelle's 'An Inconvenient Love' is coming to Netflix

MANILA -- The Star Cinema movie "An Inconvenient Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano is arriving on giant streaming platform Netflix in February.

The romantic comedy movie will be available on Netflix starting this February 23.

"An Inconvenient Love" was originally released in cinemas last November 23. The Petersen Vargas movie marked the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film tells the story of "two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date."

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

