MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana turned to social media to share her bonding moment with her close friend, actress Julia Montes.

On Instagram, Romana said she is blessed to have Montes in her life.

"Sisters are angels who lift us up when our wings forget how to fly. Blessed to have you @montesjulia08," Romana wrote.

In the comment section of Romana's post, Montes left the message: "love you."

Romana, Montes and Kathryn Bernardo were all part of the “Mara Clara” remake that aired on ABS-CBN in 2010. Their friendship started on the set of the series and they managed to stay in touch through the years.

The ABS-CBN series launched then-teens Bernardo and Montes to stardom. Both went on to lead the cast of separate teleseryes.

Just last October, Romana, Montes and Bernardo were reunited and enjoyed their date night.

