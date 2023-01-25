Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Social media influencer and vlogger Dani Barretto has apologized to Alex Gonzaga over the controversial video showing the latter smearing cake icing on the face of a food server at her recent birthday party.

"Of course I do have regrets kasi nakasakit ako ng tao. Siyempre, wala sa intensyon kong makasakit lalo na on her birthday," Barretto told ABS-CBN News Wednesday on the sidelines of the thanksgiving party of her friend, beauty and wellness expert Anne Magkawas, in Taguig City.

"Siguro, iyon 'yung pinaka mabigat para sa akin, na nakasimula ako ng isang bagay na hindi ko naman ginusto. Kasi very important sa pamilya namin 'yung mga Gonzaga. They're very loving to our family. Alex is a very good friend of my sister. So, talagang mahal na mahal ng pamilya namin ang mga Gonzaga, and vice versa," she explained.

Barretto recalled contacting Gonzaga when the video, which she had uploaded as an Instagram Stories update, started circulating online.

"Alam naman iyon ni Alex, kasi sa kaniya talaga ako unang nag-reach out. Wala akong ibang kinausap, wala akong ibang ginawa. I reached out to her first and apologized to her first," she said.

This is the first time Barretto spoke on the controversy, which led to Gonzaga publicly apologizing to the waiter, Allan Crisostomo.

"Kaya hindi ako nagsasalita, kasi ayoko na talaga siyang palakihin," she said. "Move on narin tayo sa isyu na 'to."

When asked if "all is forgiven," Barretto answered: "Okay kami ni Alex. Wala kaming ill feelings towards each other."

Barretto also said she will be more circumspect in posting Instagram updates moving forward. In a moment of levity, she quipped, "Lalayo din muna ako sa mga cake!"

