MANILA -- APO Hiking Society's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo will headline the all-star OPM Valentine concert "All Heart" at the PICC Plenary Hall on February 14 at 8:30 p.m..

The two icons of original Pilipino music will be joined by Ito Rapadas, Wency Cornejo, Roselle Nava and Raymond Lauchengco.

The remaining members of the APO are expected to serenade audiences with their hits such as "Panalangin" and "Ewan."

The musical performances will be interpersed by video interviews of real-life couples and spiels of DJ Joe D' Mango of "Love Notes." The videos and spiels were especially produced for the "All Heart" concert.

Before their Valentine concert, Paredes and Garrovillo will have their own show at Teatrino on January 28.

Last October, Danny Javier, the third member of the iconic trio, passed away after complications due to his prolonged illnesses.

APO has been credited as pillars of OPM, with iconic tunes that would later become a stage musical, aside from being pop culture favorites.

