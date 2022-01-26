Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in "Marry Me," a fresh and relevant romance for this modern age -- a 21st century "Roman Holiday" meets "Notting Hill."

In "Marry Me," Lopez plays Kat Valdez, half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, in his feature-film debut).

As their inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.

Wilson, meanwhile, plats divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert, who has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s "Big Little Lies") and his best friend Parker (Sarah Silverman, Hulu’s "I Love You, America").

When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.

"Marry Me" proposes that if what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie.

What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

A Universal Pictures International release, "Marry Me" will open in Philippine cinemas on February 9.