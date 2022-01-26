Maris Racal reveals she auditioned for Darna

MANILA – Maris Racal has revealed that she also auditioned for the role of Darna, which was eventually given to actress Jane de Leon.

“Lahat naman yata dumaan, parang pina-try,” she said in an interview with PEP. “Oo, nag-try din ako. Nag-try din ako magsuot ng costume. It was fun, grabe. Super dami namin noon.”

Racal made the remark after sharing that it has been her dream as an actress to play a superhero in a movie.

“Dream ko rin talaga magkaroon ng superhero movie. Kakanood ko ito ng Marvel. Gusto ko na tuloy na may superpower,” she said.

When prodded further to name the other actresses she was with when she auditioned for Darna, Racal begged off, saying she isn’t sure if she’s at liberty to disclose such details.

Instead, she talked about her own audition experience.

“Na-enjoy ko siya kasi exciting 'yung fact na nag-a-audition ka for Darna, and 'yung lines, 'yung rush niya. Masayang experience naman siya. 'Yung mga ganung moments, dapat happy ka lang or chill ka lang. Gawin mo lang kung ano 'yung pinapagawa nila,” she said, adding that while she didn’t get the role, she is extremely happy for de Leon.

De Leon has already started taping for “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

The project is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco.

Joining de Leon in the series are Janella Salvador as the heroine’s nemesis Valentina; Iza Calzado as the original Darna and Narda’s mother; Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding; and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.