LOOK: Heart, Anne, Solenn reunite in Paris

Heart Evangelista took to social media to share her photos with fellow actresses Solenn Heussaff and Anne Curtis.

Based on Evangelista and Heussaff’s Instagram Stories, the three of them met each other in Paris, France.

“It finally happened!” Heussaff exclaimed.

Evangelista went on a solo trip to France to attend the fashion show of the French luxury house Dior. She last attended Paris Fashion Week in 2019 but skipped its next editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Heussaff and Curtis have been in France for a while now to spend some quality time with their family. The two are sisters-in-law.

Prior to coming to Paris, Heussaff, Curtis and their families were in Provence, a region in southeastern France near Italy, where they also vacationed with their other good friend, Isabelle Daza.