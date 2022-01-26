From sports celebrity to “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate, volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez talks about her experience staying for 2 and a half months inside “Bahay ni Kuya”.

Valdez was a popular housemate among her peers, never once getting nominated for eviction across 9 weeks. She was also a favorite among viewers, having scored the highest combined votes to evict and votes to save.

After 77 days, Valdez finished in the Celebrity Top 2, alongside singer Anji Salvacion.

They will return to the famous yellow house once the ongoing adult leg and upcoming teen edition name their respective 2 finalists.

Valdez and Salvacion exited “PBB” on January 2.

Listen to “Post-Game” on Spotify and the ABS-CBN News App and ABS-CBN News Radio Service app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store.