Kylie Padilla writes poem for herself to mark birthday

MANILA -- Actress Kylie Padilla wrote a poem for herself to mark her birthday on January 25.
On Instagram, Padilla made a list about herself now that she has turned 29.
The "proud" mom also stressed that she's doing everything because of her two sons.
"29 and I like myself
29 and I believe in myself
29 and I forgive myself
29 and I dream for myself
29 and I prioritise myself
29 and I choose better for myself
29 and I stay through the tough times of my personality for my growth
29 and I know perfection is unattainable and I accept it
29 and I don’t want to be like anyone but myself or maybe a better version
29 and I’m just simply me
29 and expect a lot for my life
Because I want the best and only the best for me
29 and I do all these things so my boys can learn from mom
Because it’s not just about me anymore
I’m 29 and I got two boys keeping score"
Padilla has two children with estranged husband Aljur Abrenica. The couple parted ways last year.
