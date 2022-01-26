Kylie Padilla writes poem for herself to mark birthday

MANILA -- Actress Kylie Padilla wrote a poem for herself to mark her birthday on January 25.

On Instagram, Padilla made a list about herself now that she has turned 29.

The "proud" mom also stressed that she's doing everything because of her two sons.

"29 and I like myself

29 and I believe in myself

29 and I forgive myself

29 and I dream for myself

29 and I prioritise myself

29 and I choose better for myself

29 and I stay through the tough times of my personality for my growth

29 and I know perfection is unattainable and I accept it

29 and I don’t want to be like anyone but myself or maybe a better version

29 and I’m just simply me

29 and expect a lot for my life

Because I want the best and only the best for me

29 and I do all these things so my boys can learn from mom

Because it’s not just about me anymore

I’m 29 and I got two boys keeping score"

Padilla has two children with estranged husband Aljur Abrenica. The couple parted ways last year.

