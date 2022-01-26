MANILA -- Actress-host Kris Aquino shared her message for her mother, the late former president Corazon "Cory" Cojuangco Aquino, who would have turned 89 years old on January 25.

On Instagram, Kris uploaded an art card that was sent to her by her sister.

"Like other families nagkakatampuhan, nagkaka-misunderstandings, and minsan nag-aaway pa rin kaming 4. But because of what I’m now going through, my 3 older sisters know their baby sister needs them now more than ever. It’s not only my Ate I feel loves & understands me completely -- my sister Pinky & her husband Manolo recognized, acknowledged, and fully appreciated the innate generosity in me, they’ve been so supportive of all my healthcare decisions… my sister Viel is my polar opposite, she’s shy & somewhat 'allergic' to the spotlight BUT she’s now doing her best to put herself in my shoes to understand the stress & pressure I endure because of my last name & the career path I chose," Kris wrote.

Kris has three older sisters -- Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, Pinky Aquino-Abelleda, and Viel Aquino-Dee. Their only brother, former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, passed away in June 2021.

"Happy Birthday mom, your children are 100% united -- exactly what you had always prayed for," Kris said.

Mrs. Aquino passed away on August 1, 2009 after battling colon cancer for more than a year. She was 76.

In her lengthy post, the youngest daughter of the "People Power" icon also mentioned that that she is due to have her "last" PCR test.

"Yes, matindi ang nerbyos ko. Kung may mag-positive sa grupo namin, Day 1 ulit kami. It’s unreal, since August 2020, Bimb & iIhave had so many direct exposures to covid+ individuals, yet our guardian angels protected us considering I’m immunocompromised & Bimb is asthmatic," she said, referring to her youngest son Bimby with ex-husband James Yap.



She also credited her eldest son, Joshua, for her rekindled ties with her Cojuangco relatives in Tarlac.

"It was because of Kuya’s time in our Tarlac Cojuangco compound that we rekindled ties, especially with the children and grandchildren of my mom’s two brothers," Kris said.

Joshua has opted to live in the family's Tarlac compound since last year, although Kris said his son with actor Philip Salvador spent Christmas with her.

"Because today was his Lola Cory’s birthday I told Kuya it was okay for him to go back to Tarlac to be with the grieving Cojuangco-Teopaco family because they are the closest and dearest to him," she said.