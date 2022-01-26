MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia turned to social media to express his gratitude for the success of his first-ever TikTok video, which has gained over 100 million views.

On Tuesday night, Garcia shared via microblogging site Twitter a screen grab from his first TikTok clip and thanked his followers.

It was just last month when Garcia joined TikTok with a video of his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend.

As of writing, the clip already gained over 100.5 million views and some 8.3 million likes.

Just last week, Garcia trended again on Twitter after releasing his third TikTok video entry -- a 10-second clip of him dancing with the caption “Call me.”

Some netizens have since crowned him as the new “TikTok King” in the Philippines.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. He is also set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of "Darna" with Jane de Leon as the lead star.