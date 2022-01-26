Watch more on iWantTFC

On-screen partners Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez spread “kilig” vibes to netizens when the actor phoned his “Marry Me, Marry You” co-star for a fundraising activity of ABS-CBN.

Avelino graced the “Truth and Dare” challenge on Saturday with actor JC de Vera. Upon reaching a million diamonds on live streaming platform Kumu, Avelino was asked to call Gutierrez and asked her a question.

The actress quickly answered the phone call and congratulated Avelino for the online charity event. But she was surprised when the actor asked her if she likes him.

“May question sila, type mo raw ba ako?” Avelino said.

The question was initially met with laughter from Gutierrez, who later on suggested to make the stream reach 2 million diamonds before answering the intriguing question.

“Sasagutin mo na 'ko pag umabot ng 2 million?” Avelino teased Gutierrez.

“Isipin ko, isipin ko,” she answered back.

The live stream eventually hit the two-million mark so Avelino called the actress anew and proceeded with the question: “Jojowain ba o totropahin mo daw ba ako?”

Gutierrez replied back, alluding to their characters in the recently-concluded ABS-CBN series: “Pinakasalan na nga kita e.”

In the series, Gutierrez’s character Camille married Andrei (Avelino).

But in the end, the actress gave an answer, saying Avelino is boyfriend-material.

The conclusion of “Marry Me, Marry You” gave way for the new teleserye, “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the Philippine adaptation of the global hit “Doctor Foster.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN is still appealing for help for typhoon "Odette" victims. Proceeds will be used to buy food supplies for affected Kapamilyas in Visayas and Mindanao.

For cash donations:

BANK NAME: BDO

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 0039302-14711

SWIFT CODE: BNORPHMM

BANK NAME: BPI

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 4221-0000-27

SWIFT CODE: BOPIPHMM

BANK NAME: PNB

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 1263-7000-4128

SWIFT CODE: PNBMPHMM

For international donations:

Text HELP4PH to 24365 (US only)

Visit: abscbnfoundation.org

Mail to: ABS-CBN Foundation International

432 N Canal St. #21 South Francisco CA 94080