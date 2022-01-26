Darren Espanto reveals previous relationships

MANILA -- Kapapmilya singer Darren Espanto has revealed that he had relationships in the past but these didn't work out.

In a rare instance, Espanto, 20, opened about the personal life in an interview with "TV Patrol" anchor Bernadette Sembrano for her personal vlog.

Espanto at first admitted to Sembrano that he had a girlfriend but when asked if she is still his girlfriend, the singer said: "No. Wala po ako ngayon."

Pressed if his she is from show business, Espanto answered: "I feel like I don't have to reveal it for the fans to kind of know who my past was."

In the interview, Espanto admitted that the breakup was painful for him.

"Breakups are hard pero, of course, there will be hard feelings at first pero as you move on, nagiging civil kayo and eventually like 'yung iba naging kaibigan ko," he said.

Asked if he is now courting anyone, he said: "Wala ngayon."

Espanto has beem romantically linked with Jayda and Cassy Legaspi.

Last year in Robi Domingo's vlog, Espanto admitted that he is afraid of commitment.

"I'm still young, I'd say. I feel like over the years I've had time to grow as a person din. So I will get to the point na I'm mature enough to commit to one person and to really ibuhos talaga ang sarili ko sa kanya," Espanto said at the time.