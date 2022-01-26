Celebs pray for Kris Aquino's healing, speedy recovery

MANILA – Robin Padilla is setting aside political differences as he prays for healing for Kris Aquino, who is a dear friend to him and his wife Mariel Rodriguez.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Padilla encouraged his followers to also wish for Aquino's speedy recovery amid her years-long bout with her autoimmune conditions.

“Mahal namin ni Mariel si Ms. Kris Aquino bilang kaibigan at isang nanay. Nalugmok kami sa mga lumabas na masamang balita patungkol sa kanya sapagkat hindi ito makatutulong sa kanyang kalagayan ngayon,” he said, referring to fake news that Aquino is under critical care due to her health.

“Ang aking salmo ay mabigyan ng pahinga ang kaisipan at damdamin ni Ms. Kris para siya ay makabawi at makabalik sa kanyang lakas,” Padilla added.

Aside from Padilla, several other celebrities are also wishing Aquino well.

“Praying for fast healing Ms. Kris,” commented Melai Cantiveros in one of Aquino’s Instagram posts.

“God is with you, get well soon,” said Jason Abalos.

“Hindi ako mapapagod at mawawalan ng pag-asa na ipagdasal ka. Love you @krisaquino pagaling ka na please,” said Pokwang.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and broadcast journalist Karen Davila also commented on Aquino’s post, praying for her immediate recuperation.

“Praying for your healing and speedy recovery, Kris,” said Pangilinan.

“Praying for your health Kris. Jesus is our miracle healer. He is faithful,” Davila said.

Aquino on Monday addressed speculation about her health, writing: “It’s been disturbing that since Friday so many have been spreading fake news about me being either in St Luke’s BGC or the States but always with the same theme, that I’m in the ICU and in critical condition. None of that is true.”

“Ayaw akong tigilan ng #fakenews and parang sobrang excited yung mga trolls na within 1 year both Noy & me would pass away,” she said.

Aquino was referring to her only brother, the late former President Benigno Aquino III, who died in June 2021.

“Sorry to disappoint pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because Kuya Josh & Bimb still need me,” Aquino wrote.

She then thanked “real friends who have gone out of their way to reach out, send me food, fruits, flowers, balloons and just so much na nahihiya na ako.”

“They want to make me feel their love & affection. You have my lifelong loyalty and gratitude,” she said.