WATCH: Klarisse de Guzman impersonates Jaya, Lani Misalucha

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Klarisse de Guzman showed off her impersonation skills during her appearance on "I Can See Your Voice" over the weekend.

De Guzman drew applause as she impersonated Lani Misalucha, Jaya and international artist Shakira.

"Alam niyo si Klarisse ang daming kaya na gayahin ang boses," "I Can See Your Voice" host Luis Manzano noted.

De Guzman was just 21 when she joined “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2013. She ended up as runner up to winner Mitoy Yonting.

She was also one of Sarah Geronimo's co-finalists in "Star for a Night" in 2003.

De Guzman launched her self-titled debut album in 2017.

