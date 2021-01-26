'Sino si Nic?': Enchong Dee asks Bea Alonzo who her last caller was

MANILA – Bea Alonzo could not stop laughing when she and Enchong Dee played the phone swap challenge for her most recent vlog entry.

As the name of the game suggests, Alonzo and Dee had to exchange phones and follow the instructions set by the actress’ team.

For its whole duration, Alonzo and Dee could only use the safe word once if they do not want to obey the instructions.



“Hindi ko talaga alam bakit ko ginawa ito! Lol. This is such a fun and nerve-wracking game to play with friends. Maybe you guys can do this challenge too,” Alonzo said in the caption of her vlog.

One of the things they had to do was to reveal who their last caller was.

When Dee checked the actress’s phone, he saw that a certain “Nic” was Alonzo's last caller.

“Sino si Nic?” he asked.

Refusing to reveal her caller’s identity, Alonzo said: “Secret.”

The two then erupted into laughter suggesting Dee already knows who the caller was.

Without any prodding, however, Alonzo revealed that “Nic” is actually Dominic Roque.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Roque and Alonzo have been seen together since last year, prompting speculations of a brewing romance.

Early this month, fans believed that they went out on a date based on their respective social media posts. This, despite the fact that they never posted photos of them together.

In one of her most recent vlogs, Alonzo also did the “jojowain o totropahin” challenge with her mom, where she said that she would rather date Roque than just befriend him.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in mid-2019 after three years together.

Roque, on the other hand, has been open about his apparent attraction to Alonzo, posting photos of the actress numerous times on Instagram.

Related video: