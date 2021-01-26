Pepe Herrera believes moviegoers will enjoy PH version of 'My Sassy Girl'

MAYNILA -- Pepe Herrera assured moviegoers that they will be happy with their version of the film "My Sassy Girl."



Herrera will play Toni Gonzaga's leading man in the Philippine adaptation of the hit South Korean drama.

"Visualiz,e natin -- Ngayon hanggang maipalabas ang #MySassyGirlPH, marami kaming mapapaligaya ni Fifth (Solomon) at ni Tin (Gonzaga). Sa ngalan ng pag-ibig. Kasi nga, I believe," Herrera wrote in an Instagram post as he shared a photo of him and Gonzaga on the set of the much-awaited movie.

Herrera, a stage actor who memorably played Tolits in the musical "Rak of Aegis," shot to showbiz fame when he was cast as Benny in the long-running action-drama “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” He left the series in 2017.

On Monday, TinCan Films, Gonzaga's production outfit, announced on its official Facebook page that Herrera is the film's lead actor.

“Grateful for your warm response for our Sassy Girl. Today, let us celebrate the guy who will tell her story. We are proud to share with you Pepe Herrera as our leading man for My Sassy Girl,” TinCan Films said.

Gonzaga already considers the just-announced project as one of her greatest career achievements, revealing she has wanted to do the project since 2006.

Gonzaga first watched the original film 15 years ago on the set of her own romantic-comedy film “You Are the One.”

“Hindi ko makakalimutan ‘yun,” Gonzaga said, even mentioning her shooting location at the time, Pampanga.

“Sabi ni Direk Cathy, panoorin mo ‘yung ‘Sassy Girl.’ Iyan ang peg namin sa ‘yo. Dapat ganiyan ka, may pagka-feisty,” she added, referring to her director then, Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Starring as the unnamed title character in the 2001 movie was Jun Ji-hyun, with whom Gonzaga has been compared over the years.

The film’s release date and venues have yet to be announced.

