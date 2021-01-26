Mariel Rodriguez turns emotional as she talks about her daughters

MANILA – Mariel Rodriguez is a self-confessed crybaby even over the simplest things and one topic hat will surely make her tear up is her children.

This happened when she appeared on the special episode of “I Feel U” on Sunday where Toni Gonzaga asked her to give a message to her two daughters who might get to watch the interview 10 years from now.

“Siguro for my kids, I want them to know that no matter what, whatever happens, I will always, always be there for them,” she said as tears start rolling down her cheeks.

“They don’t have to be perfect but mommy will always love them. I will do everything that I can for them. There is nothing in this world that I will not do for my children.”

“Ten years from now if makita nila ito, it will still be the same. It will not change. I can change, I can evolve but my love for my children, it will never change,” she said.

According to Rodriguez, she makes the most out of every moment she gets to spend with her daughters at home, especially now that there’s still the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she wishes to go on a family vacation soon, revealing that she hasn’t left the house since the community quarantine was imposed last year.

“Hindi ako umaalis ng bahay. 'Yun ang mga wish ko for 2021 na sana magkaroon kami ng courage siguro to go on a family trip,” she said.

“Parang I feel like my kids, lalo na si Gabriela, gusto ko naman malaman niya na may ibang world. Hindi lang 'yung bahay namin. Kasi lumaki na siya na ito lang 'yung nakikita niya, ito lang 'yung mga tao. 'Yung walls lang ng bahay namin ang alam niya. Baka isipin nung bata, ito na 'yun. Siguro there’s a time for that but that is what I am praying for,” she said.

While it hasn’t been easy being a full-time mom, Rodriguez feels fortunate that she and her husband, actor Robin Padilla, have each other’s backs.

“I think we have a pretty good team. Lalo namin nakilala ang isa’t-isa,” she said.

Watch her full interview with Gonzaga below.